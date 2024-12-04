AWS ECS, EC2, and Warm Pools: advantages and gotchas

Fargate vs. EC2 Auto Scaling groups

Fantastic warm pools and where to find them

Configuring warm pools

EC2AutoScalingGroupWarmPool : Type : AWS : : AutoScaling : : WarmPool Properties : AutoScalingGroupName : !Ref 'EC2AutoScalingGroup' InstanceReusePolicy : ReuseOnScaleIn : false

Gotcha #1: Premature registration in ECS

echo "ECS_WARM_POOLS_CHECK=true" >> /etc/ecs/ecs.config

[settings.autoscaling] should-wait = true

Gotcha #2: The trap of the "Reuse on scale in" option

Gotcha #3: AWS CloudFormation and UpdatePolicy

The first try: AutoScalingRollingUpdate

EC2AutoScalingGroup : Type : AWS : : AutoScaling : : AutoScalingGroup Properties : ... UpdatePolicy : AutoScalingRollingUpdate : MinInstancesInService : 1 MaxBatchSize : 1 PauseTime : PT15M SuspendProcesses : - HealthCheck - ReplaceUnhealthy - AZRebalance - AlarmNotification - ScheduledActions WaitOnResourceSignals : true

The second try: AutoScalingReplacingUpdate

EC2AutoScalingGroup : Type : AWS : : AutoScaling : : AutoScalingGroup Properties : ... UpdatePolicy : AutoScalingReplacingUpdate : WillReplace : true

A moment of despair

The third try: A custom resource

InstanceRefresherLambdaRole : Type : AWS : : IAM : : Role Properties : RoleName : !Sub "${AWS::StackName}-instance-refresher" AssumeRolePolicyDocument : Version : "2012-10-17" Statement : - Effect : Allow Principal : Service : lambda.amazonaws.com Action : sts : AssumeRole ManagedPolicyArns : - arn : aws : iam : : aws : policy/service - role/AWSLambdaBasicExecutionRole Policies : - PolicyName : "autoscaling-start-instance-refresh" PolicyDocument : Version : "2012-10-17" Statement : - Effect : Allow Action : - autoscaling : StartInstanceRefresh Resource : "*" InstanceRefresherLambda : Type : AWS : : Lambda : : Function Properties : FunctionName : !Sub "${AWS::StackName}-instance-refresher" Runtime : "python3.12" Handler : "index.handler" Role : !GetAtt "InstanceRefresherLambdaRole.Arn" Timeout : 30 Code : ZipFile : | import cfnresponse import json import boto3 client = boto3.client('autoscaling') def handler(event, context): response_data = {} try: if event['RequestType'] != 'Create' and event['RequestType'] != 'Update': cfnresponse.send(event, context, cfnresponse.SUCCESS, response_data, 'InstanceRefresher') return response = client.start_instance_refresh( AutoScalingGroupName=event['ResourceProperties']['AutoScalingGroupName'], Preferences={ 'MinHealthyPercentage': 100, 'MaxHealthyPercentage': 200, 'SkipMatching': True, 'ScaleInProtectedInstances': 'Ignore', 'StandbyInstances': 'Ignore' } ) response_data['InstanceRefreshId'] = response['InstanceRefreshId'] cfnresponse.send(event, context, cfnresponse.SUCCESS, response_data, 'InstanceRefresher') except Exception as e: response_data['exception'] = e.__str__() cfnresponse.send(event, context, cfnresponse.FAILED, response_data, 'InstanceRefresher')