Users generate a great deal of every application’s visual content: avatars, photos, product pictures. With different versions of your product tailored to different screens and devices, managing user uploads becomes a pain. Handling and resizing image files drains your storage, processing resources, and development time. imgproxy can solve this problem once and for all.
imgproxy resizes images on the fly and does not consume disk space. It reduces your costs and removes an expensive requirement for all saved images to conform to specific formats.
imgproxy reduces the size of your images and delivers them to your customers fast.
imgproxy works with JPEG, PNG, GIF, SVG, and even HEIC and WebP formats.
imgproxy can generate any size and crop type you might need for your transformed images.
imgproxy uses existing image metadata to resize, rotate, and make automated changes.
imgproxy converts images on transparent background into images with the selected background color to better fit your design.
imgproxy allows you to to perform SVG minification. With imgproxy, you can even inject custom CSS into SVG.pro
Squeeze your JPEGs to the last byte without compromising on quality.pro
imgproxy saves development time: create a named preset and use it as a shortcut throughout your app code.
imgproxy adjusts brightness, contrast, and saturation to make your images more vibrant.pro
imgproxy can take care of blur—or sharpening—for you to make sure your images make the maximum impact.
imgproxy automatically unsharpens your pictures on resize, so the image remains crisp.pro
imgproxy can pixelate images to hide sensitive information!pro
imgproxy allows you to add a logo or copyright text to images.
You can use different watermarks for different images specifying their URLs.pro
You can apply all imgproxy features to GIFs and animated WebPs.
imgproxy can automatically convert your image to WebP, if the user’s broswer supports it.
imgproxy can convert your GIFs to MP4s to reduce animations size dramatically.pro
imgproxy can turn every frame from a video file into a preview image.prosoon
Mass processing of images is potentially dangerous, security-wise. So it is a good idea to consider preventive measures first. imgproxy deals with the most common attack vectors:
imgproxy checks image type and its “real” dimensions and cancels processing if the image is fake or its size is too big—protecting you from GB-sized surprises, waste of processor time and denial of service.
imgproxy protects image URLs with a cryptographic signature, so attackers cannot cause a denial-of-service attack by requesting multiple image resizes.
imgproxy supports authorization by an HTTP header. It can hide the origin of your image to protect it from attackers, while still allowing to serve images from a CDN or a caching server.
imgproxy uses probably the most efficient image processing library out there, libvips. It is screaming fast and has a tiny memory footprint. See the comparison with some well-known alternatives in our benchmark.
See full documentation, or read our article for a step-by-step guide!
For our most demanding customers, we can provide access to a Pro version of imgproxy that includes additional features and priority support for all your issues.
imgproxy development is backed by Evil Martians, a product development consultancy with more than ten years of experience in building successful applications. We are ready to consult your development team, adjust improxy to your needs, or even integrate it into your infrastructure.
