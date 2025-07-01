Image optimization for Next.js with imgproxy
Next.js is an extremely popular framework for building React applications. Among the wide range of features it offers, image optimization is one of the most discussed topics in the community. Developers are always looking for the most performant, easy-to-use, and cost-effective solutions to handle images in their Next.js projects. In this guide, we will explore how to use imgproxy with Next.js to optimize images effectively.
TL;DR: If you want to skip the guide and jump straight to the code, you can find the complete example on GitHub.
Running imgproxy
There are plenty of ways to run imgproxy in production, but for development purposes, the easiest way is to run it as a Docker container. If you have Docker installed, just run the following command:
docker run --rm -p 8080:8080 -it ghcr.io/imgproxy/imgproxy:latest
That’s it! imgproxy is up and running on port 8080. During this guide, we will add some configuration options to the command; however, for now, let’s keep it simple.
Using the
next/image component
Next.js provides a built-in
next/image component for image optimization. By default, it uses the Next.js image optimization service, which has a limited feature set and is not very flexible. Luckily, this component can be integrated with virtually any image optimization service using a custom image loader. The loader is a function that takes a source image URL, target width, and target quality as parameters and returns a URL to the optimized image. And imgproxy is a perfect candidate for this!
We are going to use an NPM package called @imgproxy/imgproxy-js-core to generate imgproxy URLs (thanks to our friends from Evil Martians). While this package is not strictly necessary, it handles some details, such as escaping the source image URL. Let’s install it:
# With npm
npm install @imgproxy/imgproxy-js-core
# With yarn
yarn add @imgproxy/imgproxy-js-core
# With pnpm
pnpm add @imgproxy/imgproxy-js-core
The loader function itself is pretty simple. Let’s create a new file
src/imgproxyImageLoader.ts:
import { type ImageLoaderProps } from "next/image";
import { generateUrl } from "@imgproxy/imgproxy-js-core";
// The address of your imgproxy server
const imgproxyEndpoint = process.env.NEXT_PUBLIC_IMGPROXY_ENDPOINT || "http://localhost:8080";
// The address of your Next.js server.
// This is used to resolve relative image URLs.
const imgproxyBaseUrl = process.env.NEXT_PUBLIC_IMGPROXY_BASE_URL || "http://host.docker.internal:8100";
export default ({ src, width, quality }: ImageLoaderProps) => {
const fullSrc = new URL(src, imgproxyBaseUrl).toString();
const path = generateUrl(
{ value: fullSrc, type: "plain" },
{ width, quality },
);
return `${imgproxyEndpoint}/unsafe${path}`;
}
There are a couple of things you can configure in this loader function:
-
imgproxy endpoint: This is the address of your imgproxy server. By default, it is set to
http://localhost:8080, but you can change it by setting the
NEXT_PUBLIC_IMGPROXY_ENDPOINTenvironment variable.
-
imgproxy base URL: This is the URL of your Next.js application. It is used to resolve relative image URLs. By default, it is set to
http://host.docker.internal:8100, but you can change it by setting the
NEXT_PUBLIC_IMGPROXY_BASE_URLenvironment variable.
The next step is to configure
next/image to use our custom loader function. You can do this in the Next.js configuration file (
next.config.js):
import type { NextConfig } from "next";
const nextConfig: NextConfig = {
images: {
loader: "custom",
// Set `loaderFile` to the path of the file with the loader function
loaderFile: "./src/imgproxyImageLoader.ts",
},
};
export default nextConfig;
Now you can use the
<Image /> component in your Next.js application, and it will automatically use imgproxy to optimize images:
import Image from "next/image";
import TestImage from "@/public/test.jpg";
export default function MyComponent() {
return (
<Image
src={TestImage}
alt="Test Image"
width={180}
/>
);
}
Alternatively, you can set the loader directly in the
<Image /> component:
import Image from "next/image";
import imgproxyImageLoader from "@/src/imgproxyImageLoader";
import TestImage from "@/public/test.jpg";
export default function MyComponent() {
return (
<Image
src={TestImage}
alt="Test Image"
width={180}
loader={imgproxyImageLoader}
/>
);
}
That’s it! Now it’s time to run your Next.js application and see the optimized image in action! If everything is set up correctly, you should see the image being served through imgproxy.
Automatic serving of modern image formats
The
<Image /> component renders a single
<img> element, which means it doesn’t take care of serving modern image formats like WebP or AVIF out of the box, leaving this task to the image optimization service. So let’s make imgproxy handle that!
To enable serving WebP and AVIF to the clients that support them, use the IMGPROXY_AUTO_WEBP and IMGPROXY_AUTO_AVIF environment variables:
docker run --rm \
-p 8080:8080 \
-e IMGPROXY_AUTO_WEBP=true \
-e IMGPROXY_AUTO_AVIF=true \
-it ghcr.io/imgproxy/imgproxy:latest
Security measures
An attentive reader might notice a quite unpleasant word in the loader function code:
unsafe. That means that we use unsigned imgproxy URLs.
imgproxy utilizes URL signatures to prevent attackers from messing with your imgproxy instances. When URL signing is not enabled in imgproxy, it allows anyone to process any image from any source with any processing options. This poses a security risk, and we typically recommend enabling URL signing in production environments. Unluckily, this is not possible with
next/image:
<Image /> is a client component, and it generates image URLs on the client side. That means that the signature keys would be exposed to the client, making URL signing meaningless.
Luckily, imgproxy provides several security measures that we can use to enhance the security of our setup without URL signing.
Restricting image sources
The first step is to restrict the sources of images that can be processed by imgproxy. This can be done by setting the IMGPROXY_ALLOWED_SOURCES environment variable. This variable accepts a comma-separated list of allowed sources, and imgproxy will only process images from these sources.
For example, if you want to allow images from your Next.js application (
http://host.docker.internal:8100/) and from Unsplash (
https://images.unsplash.com/), update your
docker run command like this:
docker run --rm \
-p 8080:8080 \
-e IMGPROXY_AUTO_WEBP=true \
-e IMGPROXY_AUTO_AVIF=true \
-e IMGPROXY_ALLOWED_SOURCES="http://host.docker.internal:8100/,https://images.unsplash.com/" \
-it ghcr.io/imgproxy/imgproxy:latest
Now, if you try to process an image from a different source, imgproxy will return an error.
Restricting processing options
Another important security measure is to restrict the processing options that can be used with imgproxy and the resulting size of the processed images. Starting version 3.29.0, imgproxy offers a set of configuration options that allow you to do just that:
- IMGPROXY_MAX_RESULT_DIMENSION controls the maximum width and height of the processed images. If an image exceeds this size, imgproxy will downscale it to fit within the specified dimensions.
- IMGPROXY_ALLOWED_PROCESSING_OPTIONS controls which processing options can be used in imgproxy URLs.
Since
next/image only allows you to specify the width and quality of the image, you can restrict the allowed processing options to just
w (width) and
q (quality). Assuming you want to limit the maximum width and height of the processed images to 2000 pixels, you can update your
docker run command like this:
docker run --rm \
-p 8080:8080 \
-e IMGPROXY_AUTO_WEBP=true \
-e IMGPROXY_AUTO_AVIF=true \
-e IMGPROXY_ALLOWED_SOURCES="http://host.docker.internal:8100/,https://images.unsplash.com/" \
-e IMGPROXY_MAX_RESULT_DIMENSION=2000 \
-e IMGPROXY_ALLOWED_PROCESSING_OPTIONS="w,q" \
-it ghcr.io/imgproxy/imgproxy:latest
Using imgproxy in the presets-only mode
Another approach to restrict the processing options is to use imgproxy in presets-only mode. In this mode, imgproxy accepts only presets (predefined sets of processing options) instead of individual processing options. This approach is less flexible than the previous one, but it is more secure, as it allows you to restrict not only the processing options but also their values.
For example, you want to allow image width to be only 200, 400, 600, or 800 pixels and quality to be only 1, 40, or 80. You can update your
docker run command like this, defining a set of presets and enabling the presets-only mode:
docker run --rm \
-p 8080:8080 \
-e IMGPROXY_AUTO_WEBP=true \
-e IMGPROXY_AUTO_AVIF=true \
-e IMGPROXY_ALLOWED_SOURCES="http://host.docker.internal:8100/,https://images.unsplash.com/" \
-e IMGPROXY_ONLY_PRESETS=true \
-e IMGPROXY_PRESETS="w_200=w:200,w_400=w:400,w_600=w:600,w_800=w:800,q_1=q:1,q_40=q:40,q_80=q:80" \
-it ghcr.io/imgproxy/imgproxy:latest
Now, if you reload your Next.js application, you’ll see that your images are no longer working. This is because our loader function generates URLs with processing options, but imgproxy is now in presets-only mode. Let’s update the loader function to use presets instead of processing options:
import { type ImageLoaderProps } from "next/image";
import { generateUrl } from "@imgproxy/imgproxy-js-core";
// The address of your imgproxy server
const imgproxyEndpoint = process.env.NEXT_PUBLIC_IMGPROXY_ENDPOINT || "http://localhost:8080";
// The address of your Next.js server.
// This is used to resolve relative image URLs.
const imgproxyBaseUrl = process.env.NEXT_PUBLIC_IMGPROXY_BASE_URL || "http://host.docker.internal:8100";
type Presets = Record<string, number>;
const presetsWidth: Presets = {
w_200: 200,
w_400: 400,
w_600: 600,
w_800: 800,
}
const presetsQuality: Presets = {
q_1: 1,
q_40: 40,
q_80: 80,
}
const findPreset = (presets: Presets, value: number): string | undefined => {
const sorted = Object.entries(presets).sort(([, a], [, b]) => a - b);
return sorted.find(([, v]) => v >= value)?.[0] || sorted[sorted.length - 1]?.[0];
};
export default ({ src, width, quality }: ImageLoaderProps) => {
const fullSrc = new URL(src, imgproxyBaseUrl).toString();
const presets = [
findPreset(presetsWidth, width),
quality ? findPreset(presetsQuality, quality) : undefined,
].filter((p) => p !== undefined);
const path = generateUrl(
{ value: fullSrc, type: "plain" },
{ preset: presets },
{ onlyPresets: true },
);
return `${imgproxyEndpoint}/unsafe${path}`;
}
Now, the loader function picks presets based on the requested width and quality and generates URLs that imgproxy can process in presets-only mode.
Using a custom server component
While
next/image is a well-integrated solution for image optimization in Next.js, it has a number of limitations. We already mentioned that it makes URL signing meaningless, but there is a larger elephant in the room:
next/image only allows you to specify the width and quality of the image. Using imgproxy and utilizing only these two parameters is like using a Ferrari to drive to the grocery store. Let’s fix this!
Next.js 13 introduced support for React Server Components (RSC). Unlike client components, RSCs are rendered on the server and have access to the server-side environment variables. This appears to be the right place to generate perfectly secure signed imgproxy URLs with any desired processing options.
Our friends from Evil Martians have created another handy NPM package, @imgproxy/imgproxy-node, which drastically simplifies the process of generating signed imgproxy URLs in Node.js applications. Let’s install it:
# With npm
npm install @imgproxy/imgproxy-node
# With yarn
yarn add @imgproxy/imgproxy-node
# With pnpm
pnpm add @imgproxy/imgproxy-node
Now, we can create a server component that generates signed imgproxy URLs and uses them in a
<picture> element. Let’s create a new file
src/components/Imgproxy.tsx:
import { StaticImageData } from "next/image";
import { generateImageUrl, type IGenerateImageUrl } from "@imgproxy/imgproxy-node";
import styles from "./Imgproxy.module.css";
type Options = NonNullable<IGenerateImageUrl["options"]>;
type Format = Options["format"];
type ImgproxyProps = {
className?: string;
src: string | StaticImageData;
alt?: string;
fill?: boolean;
} & Omit<Options, "resize" | "size" | "resize_type" | "dpr" | "format">;
// The address of your imgproxy server
const imgproxyEndpoint = process.env.NEXT_PUBLIC_IMGPROXY_ENDPOINT || "http://localhost:8080";
// The address of your Next.js server.
// This is used to resolve relative image URLs.
const imgproxyBaseUrl = process.env.NEXT_PUBLIC_IMGPROXY_BASE_URL || "http://host.docker.internal:8100";
export const Imgproxy = ({
className,
src,
alt,
width,
height,
fill = false,
...imgproxyOptions
}: ImgproxyProps) => {
const resolvedSrc = typeof src === "string" ? src : src.src;
const fullSrc = new URL(resolvedSrc, imgproxyBaseUrl).toString();
const imagproxyUrl = (format: Format, dpr: number) => (
generateImageUrl({
endpoint: imgproxyEndpoint,
url: {
value: fullSrc,
displayAs: "plain",
},
options: {
resize: {
width,
height,
resizing_type: fill ? "fill-down" : "fit",
},
format,
dpr,
...imgproxyOptions
},
})
);
const srcSet = (format?: Format) => [
`${imagproxyUrl(format, 1)} 1x`,
`${imagproxyUrl(format, 2)} 2x`,
].join(", ");
const classNames = [
className,
fill ? styles.fill : styles.fit,
].filter(Boolean).join(" ");
return (
<picture>
<source srcSet={srcSet("avif")} type="image/avif" />
<source srcSet={srcSet("webp")} type="image/webp" />
<img
src={imagproxyUrl("webp", 2)}
alt={alt}
className={classNames}
width={width || undefined}
height={height || undefined}
loading="lazy"
decoding="async"
/>
</picture>
);
};
This component depends on a couple of CSS classes, so let’s create a tiny CSS module
src/components/Imgproxy.module.css:
.fit {
object-fit: contain;
}
.fill {
object-fit: cover;
}
Now we have a server component that generates signed imgproxy URLs, supports all the processing options that imgproxy offers, and assembles a
<picture> element with multiple sources for different image formats and DPRs (device pixel ratios)!
You may notice that our component does not contain any code that signs the imgproxy URLs or uses secret keys. This is because the
@imgproxy/imgproxy-node package automatically uses the keys from the environment variables
IMGPROXY_KEY and
IMGPROXY_SALT to sign the URLs. Let’s create a
.env.local file in the root of your Next.js project and add the keys there:
IMGPROXY_KEY=736563726574
IMGPROXY_SALT=68656C6C6F
Your Next.js application automatically loads environment variables from the
.env.local file, and the
@imgproxy/imgproxy-node package will use these keys to sign the URLs. Now, we need to configure the imgproxy server to use the same keys. Docker can read environment variables from files using the
--env-file option, so let’s update our
docker run command to include the keys:
docker run --rm \
-p 8080:8080 \
--env-file .env.local \
-it ghcr.io/imgproxy/imgproxy:latest
But enough talking, let’s see our component in action! You can use it in your Next.js application like this:
import { Imgproxy } from "@/components/Imgproxy";
import TestImage from "@/public/test.jpg";
export default function MyComponent() {
return (
<Imgproxy
src={TestImage}
alt="Test Image"
width={500}
height={400}
/>
);
}
That’s still just width and height; that’s not enough! Let’s resize the image to fill the container!
import { Imgproxy } from "@/components/Imgproxy";
import TestImage from "@/public/test.jpg";
export default function MyComponent() {
return (
<Imgproxy
src={TestImage}
alt="Test Image"
width={500}
height={400}
fill
/>
);
}
Let’s crop out a part of the image!
import { Imgproxy } from "@/components/Imgproxy";
import TestImage from "@/public/test.jpg";
export default function MyComponent() {
return (
<Imgproxy
src={TestImage}
alt="Test Image"
width={500}
height={400}
fill
crop={{ width: 0.5, height: 0.5 }}
gravity={{ type: "sm" }}
/>
);
}
Let’s add a blur effect!
import { Imgproxy } from "@/components/Imgproxy";
import TestImage from "@/public/test.jpg";
export default function MyComponent() {
return (
<Imgproxy
src={TestImage}
alt="Test Image"
width={500}
height={400}
fill
crop={{ width: 0.5, height: 0.5 }}
gravity={{ type: "sm" }}
blur={10}
/>
);
}
As you can see, the full power of imgproxy is now at your disposal!
In this guide, we explored how to use imgproxy with Next.js to optimize images effectively and securely. We started by extending the built-in
next/image component. Then, we moved on to creating a custom server component that leverages the full power of imgproxy. Simply choose the approach that best suits your needs and enjoy the benefits of image optimization in your Next.js applications. And if you have any questions or suggestions, feel free to reach out to us!
We published a complete example of a Next.js application using imgproxy on GitHub. Check it out to see imgproxy in action!