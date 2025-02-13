Training object detection models for imgproxy

Prerequisites

Step 0: Setting a goal

Step 1: Gathering a dataset

Step 1.1: Getting Open Images label names

labels = [ "/m/01yrx" , "/m/0bt9lr" , "/m/06mf6" , "/m/03qrc" , "/m/0gv1x" , ]

Step 1.2: Downloading images and annotations

import os dataset_root = "./dataset" dataset_root = os . path . abspath ( dataset_root ) os . makedirs ( dataset_root , exist_ok = True )

!wget "https://storage.googleapis.com/openimages/v6/oidv6-train-annotations-bbox.csv" - O "{dataset_root}/boxes-train.csv" !wget "https://storage.googleapis.com/openimages/v5/validation-annotations-bbox.csv" - O "{dataset_root}/boxes-val.csv"

<class_id> <center_x> <center_y> <width> <height>

!pip install boto3 botocore tqdm import os import boto3 import botocore from tqdm . notebook import tqdm from concurrent import futures class dataset : def __init__ ( self , root , name , s3_dir , labels , csv_path ) : self . root = root self . name = name self . images_dir = os . path . join ( root , name , "images" ) self . labels_dir = os . path . join ( root , name , "labels" ) os . makedirs ( self . images_dir , exist_ok = True ) os . makedirs ( self . labels_dir , exist_ok = True ) self . s3_dir = s3_dir self . s3_bucket = boto3 . resource ( 's3' , config = botocore . config . Config ( signature_version = botocore . UNSIGNED , max_pool_connections = 35 ) ) . Bucket ( "open-images-dataset" ) self . labels = labels self . csv_path = csv_path def download_image ( self , image_id , boxes ) : path = os . path . join ( self . images_dir , f" { image_id } .jpg" ) try : self . s3_bucket . download_file ( f" { self . s3_dir } / { image_id } .jpg" , path ) except Exception as inst : print ( f"Downloading error: { inst } " ) return labels_path = os . path . join ( self . labels_dir , f" { image_id } .txt" ) with open ( labels_path , "w" ) as labels_f : for box in boxes : cls , x1 , y1 , x2 , y2 = box cx = ( x1 + x2 ) / 2 cy = ( y1 + y2 ) / 2 w = x2 - x1 h = y2 - y1 labels_f . write ( f" { cls } { cx } { cy } { w } { h }

" ) labels_f . close ( ) def download_dataset ( self , max_images ) : f = open ( self . csv_path , "r" ) num_images = 0 num_cls_images = { } image_id = None boxes = [ ] has_good_boxes = False has_bad_boxes = False f . readline ( ) pbar = tqdm ( total = max_images * len ( self . labels ) , desc = f"Selecting { self . name } images" , leave = True ) executor = futures . ThreadPoolExecutor ( max_workers = 30 ) all_futures = [ ] while True : new_image_id = None line = f . readline ( ) if line != "" : split = line . strip ( ) . split ( "," ) new_image_id = split [ 0 ] label_name = split [ 2 ] x_min = float ( split [ 4 ] ) x_max = float ( split [ 5 ] ) y_min = float ( split [ 6 ] ) y_max = float ( split [ 7 ] ) group_of = split [ 10 ] inside = split [ 12 ] if new_image_id != image_id : if has_good_boxes and not has_bad_boxes : all_futures . append ( executor . submit ( self . download_image , image_id , boxes ) ) pbar . update ( len ( boxes ) ) num_images += 1 for class_id in set ( b [ 0 ] for b in boxes ) : num_cls_images [ class_id ] = num_cls_images . get ( class_id , 0 ) + 1 had_enough = True for class_id in range ( len ( self . labels ) ) : had_enough = had_enough and num_cls_images . get ( class_id , 0 ) >= max_images if had_enough : break image_id = new_image_id boxes = [ ] has_good_boxes = False has_bad_boxes = False if image_id == None : break if label_name in self . labels : if inside == "0" and group_of == "0" : class_id = self . labels . index ( label_name ) has_good_boxes = has_good_boxes or num_cls_images . get ( class_id , 0 ) < max_images boxes . append ( ( class_id , x_min , y_min , x_max , y_max ) ) else : has_bad_boxes = True pbar . close ( ) print ( f"Selected { self . name } images:" ) for class_id in range ( len ( self . labels ) ) : print ( f" { self . labels [ class_id ] } : { num_cls_images . get ( class_id , 0 ) } " ) pbar = tqdm ( total = num_images , desc = f"Downloading { self . name } images" , leave = True ) for future in futures . as_completed ( all_futures ) : future . result ( ) pbar . update ( 1 ) pbar . close ( )

<dataset_root> train/ images/ <image_id>.jpg labels/ <image_id>.txt val/ images/ <image_id>.jpg labels/ <image_id>.txt

train_ds = dataset ( dataset_root , "train" , "train" , labels , os . path . join ( dataset_root , "boxes-train.csv" ) , ) train_ds . download_dataset ( 5000 ) val_ds = dataset ( dataset_root , "val" , "validation" , labels , os . path . join ( dataset_root , "boxes-val.csv" ) , ) val_ds . download_dataset ( 1000 )

Selected train images: /m/01yrx: 5012 /m/0bt9lr: 5036 /m/06mf6: 1133 /m/03qrc: 448 /m/0gv1x: 1396 Selected val images: /m/01yrx: 344 /m/0bt9lr: 1002 /m/06mf6: 64 /m/03qrc: 28 /m/0gv1x: 74

%%writefile {dataset_root}/data.yaml train : ../train/images val : ../val/images test : names : - Cat - Dog - Rabbit - Hamster - Parrot

Step 2: Training the model

!pip install ultralytics import ultralytics ultralytics . checks ( )

% load_ext tensorboard % tensorboard - - logdir . / OID - pets

!yolo train \ model = yolo11s . pt \ data = { dataset_root } / data . yaml \ epochs = 300 \ patience = 50 \ imgsz = 640 \ batch = 0.7 \ cache = "disk" \ project = "OID-pets" \ name = "train" \ exist_ok = True \ degrees = 45 \ flipud = 0.5 \ fliplr = 0.5

Epoch GPU_mem box_loss cls_loss dfl_loss Instances Size 1/300 34.6G 1.627 2.64 1.979 55 640: 100% 95/95 [00:59<00:00, 1.60it/s] Class Images Instances Box(P R mAP50 mAP50-95): 100% 6/6 [00:08<00:00, 1.46s/it] all 1508 1782 0.623 0.705 0.693 0.366

Step 3: Testing the model

import os import matplotlib . pyplot as plt import matplotlib . image as mpimg test_image_path = "./test.jpg" test_image_name = os . path . basename ( os . path . realpath ( test_image_path ) ) result_path = "OID-pets/predict/" + test_image_name !yolo predict \ model = "OID-pets/train/weights/best.pt" \ source = $test_image_path \ imgsz = 640 \ project = "OID-pets" \ name = "predict" \ exist_ok = True img = mpimg . imread ( result_path ) plt . figure ( figsize = ( 8 , 8 ) ) plt . imshow ( img ) plt . tight_layout ( ) plt . axis ( 'off' ) plt . show ( )

Step 4: Configuring imgproxy

Step 4.1: Exporting the model to the ONNX format

!yolo export \ model = "OID-pets/train/weights/best.pt" \ format = onnx \ imgsz = 640 \ simplify = True \ half = True \ device = 0 !cp OID - pets / train / weights / best . pt . / oid - pets . pt !cp OID - pets / train / weights / best . onnx . / oid - pets . onnx

Step 4.2: Creating a class names file

cat dog rabbit hamster parrot

Step 4.3: Building a Docker image

ARG BASE_IMAGE= "docker.imgproxy.pro/imgproxy:latest-ml" FROM ${BASE_IMAGE} COPY oid-pets.onnx /opt/imgproxy/share/models/oid-pets.onnx COPY oid-pets.names /opt/imgproxy/share/models/oid-pets.names ENV IMGPROXY_OBJECT_DETECTION_NET=/opt/imgproxy/share/models/oid-pets.onnx ENV IMGPROXY_OBJECT_DETECTION_NET_TYPE=yolov11 ENV IMGPROXY_OBJECT_DETECTION_CLASSES=/opt/imgproxy/share/models/oid-pets.names ENV IMGPROXY_OBJECT_DETECTION_NET_SIZE=640 ENV IMGPROXY_OBJECT_DETECTION_CONFIDENCE_THRESHOLD=0.5

docker build -t imgproxy:latest-ml-pets .

Step 5: Testing imgproxy with the model

docker run -p 8080 :8080 imgproxy:latest-ml-pets