|Format conversion
imgproxy works with JPEG, PNG, WebP, AVIF, GIF, SVG, ICO, HEIC, BMP, TIFF, and animated GIF and WebP formats
All OSS formats support + PDF, MP4, and GIF to MP4 conversion to reduce animations size dramatically
Video thumbnail generation: Turn any frame from a video file into a preview image
|Image processing
Resizing: imgproxy can resize images to any size
Crop and trim images
Work with spaces: "padding" adds specified space around an image, "extending" tops up some space if the image size is less than required
Rotating
Flattening (color fill)
Filters: blurring, sharpening, pixelation
Add watermarks to photos: add a logo or copyright text to images
Resizing with a specified algorithm: linear, cubic, Lanczos3, etc.
Flattening (color fill) with semi-transparent background
Image adjustment: saturation, contrast, brightness
Unsharpening: imgproxy automatically unsharpens your pictures upon resize
Injecting styles to SVG: Inject custom CSS into SVG
Chained processing pipelines: customize the processing order and specify multiple pipelines using a single URL
Watermarking with custom per-image watermarks: Use different watermarks for different images by specifying their URLs
|Image optimization
Saving with specified quality (when supported by the resulting format)
Auto quantization: automatic recognition of the PNG image encoding method and two modes when saving PNG images—automatically, or always quantized
Strip image metadata: purge image EXIF, XMP, IPTC and other metadata to decrease the image size
Strip an image's ICC profile: git rid of ICC to reduce file size
Advanced JPEG optimizations: squeeze the size of your JPEGs to the last byte without compromising on quality
SVG minification: cleans an image of line breaks, comments, etc.
Specify advanced optimizations parameters via URL: in the OSS version this feature allows assigning single optimization settings for all images via config. In the Pro version, this can be done via URL
|Smart features
Pixel intensity crop gravity: find the best area to crop based on edges, saturation, and skin tone
Autoquality by the result file size: select the quality at which the resulting file will not be larger than the specified size
Object detection (object-oriented crop gravity, drawing and blurring detections): using ML algorithms, detect objects and use the results to crop more accurately, blur detected objects, and show boundary boxes on images
Auto-quality by SSIM: automatic quality coefficient determination to reach maximum image compression while keeping the image quality
|Security
URL signing
Authorization with the HTTP Authorization header
Restrict source image resolution: protect from "zip bombs" by cancelling image processing if the size exceeds the given parameters
Source image file size restriction
Animation frames number restriction
Allowed image source restriction
|Image sources support
HTTP(S)
Local files
Amazon S3
Google Cloud Storage
Azure Blob Storage
|Monitoring
Prometheus
NewRelic
Datadog
|Errors reporting
Bugsnag
Honeybadger
Sentry
Airbrake
|Miscellaneous
Presets: Create a named preset and use it as a shortcut in the URL
Fallback image: if imgproxy cannot download the original image, it uses the fallback specified in the settings
Skip_processing: specify the image formats you don’t want to be processed with the URL
Expires: set a timestamp when a link will expire
ETag or forwarding request headers: use HTTP protocol's ETags smart generation for more efficient caching when requesting original images
Get image info
Custom source image request headers
Custom per-image fallback images: use the “fallback” processing option to specify a custom fallback image URL for each request