Format conversion

imgproxy works with JPEG, PNG, WebP, AVIF, GIF, SVG, ICO, HEIC, BMP, TIFF, and animated GIF and WebP formats

checkcheck

All OSS formats support + PDF, MP4, and GIF to MP4 conversion to reduce animations size dramatically

uncheckcheck

Video thumbnail generation: Turn any frame from a video file into a preview image

uncheckcheck
Image processing

Resizing: imgproxy can resize images to any size

checkcheck

Crop and trim images

checkcheck

Work with spaces: "padding" adds specified space around an image, "extending" tops up some space if the image size is less than required

checkcheck

Rotating

checkcheck

Flattening (color fill)

checkcheck

Filters: blurring, sharpening, pixelation

checkcheck

Add watermarks to photos: add a logo or copyright text to images

checkcheck

Resizing with a specified algorithm: linear, cubic, Lanczos3, etc.

uncheckcheck

Flattening (color fill) with semi-transparent background

uncheckcheck

Image adjustment: saturation, contrast, brightness

uncheckcheck

Unsharpening: imgproxy automatically unsharpens your pictures upon resize

uncheckcheck

Injecting styles to SVG: Inject custom CSS into SVG

uncheckcheck

Chained processing pipelines: customize the processing order and specify multiple pipelines using a single URL

uncheckcheck

Watermarking with custom per-image watermarks: Use different watermarks for different images by specifying their URLs

uncheckcheck
Image optimization

Saving with specified quality (when supported by the resulting format)

checkcheck

Auto quantization: automatic recognition of the PNG image encoding method and two modes when saving PNG images—automatically, or always quantized

checkcheck

Strip image metadata: purge image EXIF, XMP, IPTC and other metadata to decrease the image size

checkcheck

Strip an image's ICC profile: git rid of ICC to reduce file size

checkcheck

Advanced JPEG optimizations: squeeze the size of your JPEGs to the last byte without compromising on quality

uncheckcheck

SVG minification: cleans an image of line breaks, comments, etc.

uncheckcheck

Specify advanced optimizations parameters via URL: in the OSS version this feature allows assigning single optimization settings for all images via config. In the Pro version, this can be done via URL

uncheckcheck
Smart features

Pixel intensity crop gravity: find the best area to crop based on edges, saturation, and skin tone

checkcheck

Autoquality by the result file size: select the quality at which the resulting file will not be larger than the specified size

checkcheck

Object detection (object-oriented crop gravity, drawing and blurring detections): using ML algorithms, detect objects and use the results to crop more accurately, blur detected objects, and show boundary boxes on images

uncheckcheck

Auto-quality by SSIM: automatic quality coefficient determination to reach maximum image compression while keeping the image quality

uncheckcheck
Security

URL signing

checkcheck

Authorization with the HTTP Authorization header

checkcheck

Restrict source image resolution: protect from "zip bombs" by cancelling image processing if the size exceeds the given parameters

checkcheck

Source image file size restriction

checkcheck

Animation frames number restriction

checkcheck

Allowed image source restriction

checkcheck

CORS headers

checkcheck
Image sources support

HTTP(S)

checkcheck

Local files

checkcheck

Amazon S3

checkcheck

Google Cloud Storage

checkcheck

Azure Blob Storage

checkcheck
Monitoring

Prometheus

checkcheck

NewRelic

checkcheck

Datadog

checkcheck
Errors reporting

Bugsnag

checkcheck

Honeybadger

checkcheck

Sentry

checkcheck

Airbrake

checkcheck
Miscellaneous

Presets: Create a named preset and use it as a shortcut in the URL

checkcheck

Fallback image: if imgproxy cannot download the original image, it uses the fallback specified in the settings

checkcheck

Skip_processing: specify the image formats you don’t want to be processed with the URL

checkcheck

Expires: set a timestamp when a link will expire

checkcheck

ETag or forwarding request headers: use HTTP protocol's ETags smart generation for more efficient caching when requesting original images

checkcheck

Get image info

uncheckcheck

Custom source image request headers

uncheckcheck

Custom per-image fallback images: use the “fallback” processing option to specify a custom fallback image URL for each request

uncheckcheck
