imgproxy Pro v4 Early Access
imgproxy v4 is almost here! We’re looking for testers to try the new Pro version and share feedback before the public release.
If you’d like early access to imgproxy Pro v4, a chance to influence the product, and early adopter pricing — you’re very welcome to join.
What you’ll get:
- Free access to imgproxy Pro v4 builds before the public release and extended trial period after the release.
- 20% early adopter discount on the first year of imgproxy Pro subscription.
- A direct feedback Discord channel with the team.