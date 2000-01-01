Choose imgproxy Pro over image processing SaaS
Harness infinite cloud savings and regain data control
Join Substack, Photobucket, Labelbox, and dozens of successful retail, media, and social platforms in building their own image processing pipelines with imgproxy Pro. Transition off SaaS and save big.
From previous experience, I knew that image resizing and optimizing weren't rocket science. I was flabbergasted to learn how much our image processing SaaS had charged us. This was the main reason we wanted to find an alternative.
Substack processes 5 million images daily. Their projected savings for the year after switching to imgproxy are a whopping 90% compared to their previous "low to mid six figures" bill.
End the nickel-and-diming, hair-splitting costs
When launching the first version of your product, it's tempting to wish away image processing pains and costs—at least temporarily. Big CDN players and dedicated SaaS platforms will eagerly offer you a starting tier. They'll handle a certain amount of image processing for you, for free: all you need is an API key. Then, you can request images of any quality and size based on the original URL and processing parameters encoded in a simple HTTP request.
The catch comes once your business takes off. You'll likely be faced with a detailed bill charging you for the number of times your images were transformed, the storage by the external platform, the traffic spent on delivering them, or some combination of these costs, disguised as "credits". In simpler terms:
Nickel-and-dime (verb, US informal): To damage someone or something either by taking away many small amounts of money or by giving too much attention to details
You might also face charges based on the number of original images you own, the number of your image "sources" (usually S3 buckets), or how many hosts can use the service. This results in tedious nitpicking when trying to optimize for cost. The bigger you grow, the harder it becomes to manage.
We saved over 60% when we first adopted imgproxy, moving from a service that optimized on the fly using an edge compute service.
We are changing this game. With imgproxy Pro, you'll never pay for:
- The number of image transformations;
- Storage of image variants;
- Separate image-delivery bandwidth;
Breeze past HIPAA, GDPR, FERPA, SOX, YOU-NAME-IT compliance
If any images you intend to store and serve contain personal data or sensitive records—like medical or financial details—using a third-party service for image processing could breach growing data protection regulations.
As imgproxy Pro operates within your infrastructure, you dictate the most secure and compliant storage method for your images. No need to negotiate with external vendors.
Pay for the compute, not for the images. Scale infinitely, on your terms.
Use any infrastructure you prefer, from Heroku's hobby plan to containers, Kubernetes, or on-premise custom orchestrators. imgproxy Pro operates with consistent ease and efficiency everywhere, adhering to the Twelve-Factor App methodology for deployment and configuration. We also suggest you use your CDN provider: they excel at caching content at the edge, minimizing repetitive asset processing.
imgproxy Pro is provided as a container, which you can deploy any way you wish, from a single VPS with Docker to a specialized Kubernetes cluster solely for image processing. Some of our clients even run imgproxy on the edge!
You only pay for the underlying infrastructure already supporting your product. Over time, the savings become substantial, as funds aren't drained to pay "for the images". The image processing pipeline integrates seamlessly with your product. And you won't have to worry about maintenance, as we continually add features, optimize for new CPU architectures, and monitor vulnerabilities to ensure maximum security.
We were thrilled with imgproxy from the start! The savings were significant, but it's also impressive that imgproxy hasn't notably increased our ongoing maintenance efforts compared to imgix.
Every image-related feature you can imagine, transparently priced.
imgproxy Pro is the business-centric edition of the MIT-licensed, open-source imgproxy. It boasts additional features beyond the always-free OSS core.
Custom watermarks, video previews, advanced image compression, AI-powered cropping, compatibility with NSFW detection models—our Pro version offers dozens of built-in features and scales effortlessly. Plans begin at $499 per year, billed annually and can be tailored to match your business requirements.